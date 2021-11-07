Canyon Country father arrested in 2-month-old girl’s death: LASD

A father whose 2-month-old daughter died after being found unresponsive in a Canyon Country residence in September has been arrested on suspicion of the girl’s murder, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday.

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Station responded to an apartment in the 18000 block of Grace Lane after receiving a call about a baby not breathing in the early hours of Sept. 26, the Sheriff’s Department said.

When they arrived, deputies found the child’s father performing CPR on the unresponsive infant, officials said.

The girl was initially transported to a local hospital, then was eventually airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, where the child died three days later.

Following what officials described as an “exhaustive investigation” that spanned nearly six weeks, authorities arrested Marcel James Taylor, a 26-year-old Canyon Country resident, on suspicion of murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death.

Taylor is being held at the Santa Clarita Station with bail set at $2 million. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in San Fernando Court.

No other information about the victim or the investigation was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.