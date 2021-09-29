Canyon Country infant’s death sparks LASD investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 2-month-old girl from Canyon Country died at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Wednesday morning, the department announced.

The child was found to be not breathing shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, and when deputies from the LASD Santa Clarita Station responded to the apartment in the 18000 block of Grace Lane, they found the child’s father performing CPR.

After initial treatment from first responders and at a local hospital, the child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles later Sunday.

Despite the life-saving attempts over the past several days, the child died Wednesday morning.

As with all child deaths that don’t involve an obvious cause, LASD homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and so far, they have not determined if the cause of death was natural.

The Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner is expected to determine a cause of death by performing an autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Department declined to release more information, citing the early stage of the investigation, though it did note that the child’s parents have been “cooperative with the investigation” and no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To submit information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.