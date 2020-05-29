Car bursts into flames after firework explodes during drive in Anaheim: Police

A firefighter works to put out a car fire in Anaheim on May 29, 2020. (Anaheim Police Department)

A firework exploded inside a vehicle in Anaheim, setting the car on fire early Tuesday, police said.

Officers and firefighters responded after receiving a report of a vehicle fire in the 2400 block of West Ball Road overnight, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Personnel arrived at the scene and found the car fully engulfed in flames, with fireworks going off inside, police said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but the car appeared to be a total loss, photos from the scene showed.

Investigators said the blaze was sparked by an illegal firework that went off while the car’s owner was driving, and that the flames subsequently caused the other fireworks to explode.

The driver pulled over after the initial explosion, and both he and the passenger managed to make it out of the vehicle unharmed, according to officials.

No further information was immediately provided about the incident.

Ofcs responded to the 2400 block of W. Ball Rd ref a car fire. It turned out the car’s owner was driving when one of his illegal fireworks went off. He pulled over and his car caught on fire as fireworks exploded inside. #JustAddWater#NowThatsAFire#Not4thOfJulyYet pic.twitter.com/rDwjQ7ys1F — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) May 29, 2020