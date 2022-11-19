Car bursts into flames on 10 Freeway in Pomona on Nov. 19, 2022. (KeyNews TV)

Fire crews raced to put out a massive car fire blocking the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Saturday.

The vehicle was discovered around 3 a.m. on the interchange between the 57 Freeway and the 10 Freeway near Cal Poly Pomona.

Firefighters found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames after an apparent collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, however, was nowhere to be found.

Only one vehicle appears to be involved after it smashed into a center divider. The violent impact sparked the fire.

A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed while crews worked to extinguish the blaze and move the wreckage out of traffic lanes.

Investigators are working to track down the car’s owner while figuring out the events that led up to the fiery crash.