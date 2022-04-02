A car crashed through a wall and ended up in the empty backyard pool of a home in Palmdale.

The crash was reported at 10:18 a.m., according to Sgt. Hindman of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the vehicle crashed through a wall near East Avenue R 10 and 20th Street East.

Footage from the scene shows the car, a black Acura sedan, being towed out of the home’s pool.

No information was provided as to injuries, though the driver was cited for their role in the crash, Hindman said.

“I hope he has insurance, and good insurance,” homeowner Colleen McGrane said.