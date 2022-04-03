A multi-car crash sent a silver SUV into the front of a business in Burbank, officials said.

The collision was reported at about 8:15 p.m., when the Burbank Police Department received reports of a vehicle crashing into a building at Verdugo Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard, according to Sgt. Escobar.

The three-car crash sent a vehicle into a storefront, the Verdugo Fire Communications Center confirmed, though no one was hurt, Escobar said.

Footage from the scene shows that the car that crashed into the building was similar to a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.