Car crashes into Chino backyard pool, killing 2 people in their 20s

The aftermath of a collision that left two people dead in Chino is seen on July 7, 2021. (Loudlabs)

Two people in their 20s were killed when a car crashed into a home’s backyard pool in Chino early Wednesday morning.

The car struck a center median at the intersection of Schaefer Avenue and East End Avenue around 2:15 a.m., the Chino Police Department said in a news release.

It went airborne from the impact of the crash, flying into a nearby pool.

Three people who were in the car were ejected, police said.

One of them, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle’s other two occupants, a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were taken to a nearby hospital where the man was later pronounced dead. The injured woman remained at the hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear what caused the car to slam into the median. Police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Video from the scene showed pieces of the car strewn across a sidewalk. Nearby, firefighters could be seen climbing over a hedge and pulling out a badly injured person who was taken in an ambulance.

A man who identified himself only as Art said he heard a “a big old crash like always” and came out to find a vehicle completely submerged into his pool.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Chino Police Officer Ziggy Azarcon at 909-334-3159 or email zazarcon@chinopd.org.