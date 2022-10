Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a Covina strip mall Sunday.

Car seen after a crash into a Covina strip mall on Oct. 2, 2022 (KTLA)

Calls about the crash, which occurred near South 2nd Avenue and East Rowland Street, came in at around 5:44 p.m.

Video from the incident shows damage to both the car and the building.

There were no reports of injury, and the driver of the vehicle was not taken to the hospital.