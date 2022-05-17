A person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash sent a car into a building in Duarte on Tuesday night, officials said.

The crash was reported at 9:12 p.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of Huntington Drive for a person possibly trapped inside a vehicle, according to the Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, the incident was upgraded to a vehicle into a structure call. One person is in critical condition, though the Fire Department could not confirm how many other people may be involved.

That person was transported to a local hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the crash.