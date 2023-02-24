A vehicle careened into a flood control channel in Tujunga Friday afternoon, killing one person and injuring two others.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a black Mercedes carrying three male occupants went down an embankment on La Tuna Canyon Road around 3:10 p.m.

One of the men was fatally injured when he was ejected into the channel, and the other two passengers “self-evacuated” and were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LAFD said.

LAFD’s Heavy Rescue unit removed the vehicle from the channel and no other injuries were reported.