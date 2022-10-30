Five people were transported to the hospital early Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in East Los Angeles.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 5 Freeway off-ramp at South Ditman Avenue.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle suspended in the air and embedded into the side of the home. The vehicle apparently “flew” off the freeway and into the home, according to witnesses at the scene.

In total, five people were injured and taken to the hospital. The conditions of those people is unclear at this time.

It’s also unclear if all five were occupants of the vehicle or if any were inside the home and were injured when the crash happened.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The driver was released at the scene, the California Highway Patrol said. It’s unclear if speed or drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.