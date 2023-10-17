A man is dead and his female passenger hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a tree in Lakewood Monday night.

The crash at about 7:20 p.m. occurred on Carson Street east of Clubhouse Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At that location, which is near Lakewood Golf Course, a white sedan crashed head-on into a tree, footage from the scene showed.

When deputies arrived, the driver, a man, was dead at the scene. The passenger, a woman, was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing. It is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors, according to the LASD.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.