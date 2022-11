Car seen flipped on its side after a crash that landed the vehicle inside a parking garage in Pasadena on Nov. 2, 2022. (PFD)

Two people had to be extricated from a car Tuesday after their vehicle crashed through a barrier arm at the entrance to a parking garage.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 p.m. at 39 Congress St. in Pasadena.

Photos showed the vehicle flipped and came to a stop on the driver’s side of the car.

Both passengers suffered minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene, the Pasadena Fire Department tweeted.

It is unclear what led to the crash or if there were any other vehicles involved.