A driver crashed into a tree in the Chatsworth area on Oct. 9, 2022 (OC Hawk)

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a motorist who crashed into a tree in Chatsworth early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Valley Circle Boulevard.

According to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange, the initial call, which came in shortly after 12 a.m., was for a cliff rescue. However, first responders decided that was not necessary.

One person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, though it’s unclear if that was the driver or a passenger in the vehicle.

It is also unclear whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

No further details were released.