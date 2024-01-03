A crash in Azusa left a car smashed under a big rig truck late Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported just before 10 a.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway, and when the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on scene a few minutes later, they found a blue or green vehicle under a semi truck.

One person was extricated from that vehicle and taken to Pomona Valley Hospital, though their condition is unknown.

The condition of the truck driver and the cause of the crash have not been disclosed.