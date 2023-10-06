A trapped driver was rescued by crews after crashing off the side of a bridge in the Angeles National Forest on Friday night.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. along Big Tujunga Road near Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The vehicle landed about 300 feet beneath the bridge and appeared to be wedged between the bridge’s base pillar and a rocky hillside.

A trapped driver was rescued by crews after crashing off the side of a bridge in the Angeles National Forest on Oct. 6, 2023. (KTLA)

Fire crews were seen lowering themselves down the hillside to remove the person trapped inside the vehicle.

At around 7 p.m., the driver appeared conscious and was extricated from the destroyed vehicle. The person was lifted onto a gurney and hoisted up to safety on the bridge above.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to drive off the bridge area. Any injuries to the driver remain unknown at this time.

A SigAlert was issued for Angeles Forest Highway at Big Tujunga Narrows Bridge for at least two hours as crews worked to extricate the driver.

Sky5 video of the rescue can be seen in the video player above.