Car drives through Black Lives Matter protest, counter-protest in Yorba Linda; unlawful assembly declared

Authorities say a person was struck by a car and injured during a Black Lives Matter protest and counter-protest in Yorba Linda on Sept. 26, 2020. (Southern Counties News)

Authorities say a person was struck by a car and injured during a Black Lives Matter protest and counter-protest in Orange County on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the city of Yorba Linda, about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun says the injured person was transported to a hospital and the driver was detained.

She did not have any other immediate details on why the demonstrator was struck.

The Orange County Register says the incident occurred as members of Black Lives Matter were demonstrating and counter-protesters crossed a highway to confront them.

Braun says there were 300 people total and at some point it was declared an unlawful assembly and people dispersed.