Car falls out of parking garage in downtown L.A.

Police are responding to a car that appears to have fallen out of the seventh story of a downtown Los Angeles parking garage Friday.

Reports came in at about 5:40 p.m. that the red car had plunged from the parking garage, known for its large Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra mural and located in the 900 block of West Eighth Street, and fallen approximately 70 feet, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No drivers or passengers were present when authorities arrived, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAPD and LAFD are investigating.