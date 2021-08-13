Car falls out of parking garage in downtown L.A.

Local news

by: , Colton von Pertz

Posted: / Updated:

Police are responding to a car that appears to have fallen out of the seventh story of a downtown Los Angeles parking garage Friday.

Reports came in at about 5:40 p.m. that the red car had plunged from the parking garage, known for its large Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra mural and located in the 900 block of West Eighth Street, and fallen approximately 70 feet, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No drivers or passengers were present when authorities arrived, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAPD and LAFD are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News