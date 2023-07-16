A car was found overturned on its roof after careening off Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County early Sunday morning.

The vehicle was discovered off PCH near Point Mugu State Park around 12:40 a.m. with no driver or passengers nearby.

Fire crews and K9 units were called in to search for the occupants of the vehicle, but no individuals were located.

It was reported that they fled southbound along the beach, but that report could not be confirmed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.