Five people were injured when a car went over a freeway embankment and crashed into a homeless encampment in the Palms neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 2:20 a.m. on the westbound side of the 10 Freeway near Palms Boulevard.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the vehicle, a Tesla, to go over the embankment.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials confirmed that there were a total of five patients.

First responders were called after a car crashed into a homeless encampment on July 26, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Three people were extricated from the vehicle and transported in “at least” serious condition.

Two other patients were taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The crash remains under investigation.