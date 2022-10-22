A single-car crash in Ventura early Saturday turned out to be more than just a collision, as police discovered that two of the three people in the car were suffering stab wounds.

The car suffered a rollover crash on Thompson Boulevard near Seaward Avenue at about 2:15 a.m., the Ventura Police Department said in a news release.

When officers found the victims, two of the three had been stabbed, and they were driving to the hospital when the crash occurred.

According to police, the threesome had been on Ventura Beach Promenade near Paseo de Playa when they got into an argument with two men in their 20s.

One of the 20-somethings puled out a knife and stabbed two of the three victims multiple times.

The victims then tried to drive to a local hospital, but the driver, who was one of the stabbing victims, became unconscious due to his stab wounds, and the car hit a curb and overturned.

The two stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, where they are in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444.