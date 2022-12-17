The driver of a vehicle that landed upside down after crashing through a wall and flying into a canal in Fullerton is suspected of being under the influence, authorities said Saturday.

A car is seen after crashing into a flood control channel in Fullerton on Dec. 17, 2022. (OC Hawk)

Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Union and Pomona avenues around 2 a.m. where they found the vehicle overturned in the flood control channel, Fullerton Fire Department Deputy Chief Jon Fugitt said.

The vehicle, a 2013 Dodge Dart, was occupied by two females, including the 23-year-old driver, Fullerton Police Department spokesperson Jon Radus said.

Emergency crews had to extricate the driver and lift her from the canal on a board stretcher, video showed.

Emergency crews look down after a vehicle crashed through a wall and fell into a canal in Fullerton on Dec. 17, 2022. (OC Hawk)

The unidentified driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has been charged with DUI, Radus said.

The passenger was able to climb out of the canal on a ladder and declined transport to a hospital.