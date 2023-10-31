Drowsy coffee drinkers at a Starbucks in Calabasas were surely woken up when an SUV careened through the store’s front entrance.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills Station responded to the Starbucks located in the Calabasas Commons around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and found the SUV – a black BMW X5 – with its front end smashed through the store window.

A black BMW SUV careened into the Starbucks at the Calabasas Commons on Oct. 31, 2023. (LASD)

No one was injured in the collision, LASD said on X, formerly Twitter.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.