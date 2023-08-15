A vehicle was ripped apart in a violent Santa Ana crash on Aug. 14, 2023. (County News)

Police are investigating a crash that tore a car apart, leaving one person dead in Santa Ana Monday night.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Flower Street.

Officers arrived to find the mangled wreckage of a BMW 528i.

An unidentified occupant of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene, a Santa Ana Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

A SigAlert was issued in the area while police conducted their investigation.

No further details about the crash were immediately released.