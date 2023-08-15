Police are investigating a crash that tore a car apart, leaving one person dead in Santa Ana Monday night.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Flower Street.
Officers arrived to find the mangled wreckage of a BMW 528i.
An unidentified occupant of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene, a Santa Ana Police Department spokesperson confirmed.
A SigAlert was issued in the area while police conducted their investigation.
No further details about the crash were immediately released.