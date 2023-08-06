A car with a man sleeping inside was set on fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the arson occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East 102nd Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The suspect walked up to the man’s car as he was sleeping and threw a flammable liquid inside, causing the car to ignite, police said.

Video footage from the scene shows the car completely engulfed in flames, and once firefighters were able to put out the blaze, all that was left of the vehicle were charred metal fragments.

The pavement where the car was when it was lit on fire remains severely damaged. (KTLA)

The victim has not been identified, but according to police, he was experiencing homelessness and using his vehicle for shelter.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was originally listed in stable condition but later updated to critical condition.

The owner of a nearby convenience store told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos that the car had been parked in the same spot for nearly a month, but that he had never come in contact with its owner.

No suspect description has been released.

The LAPD is handling the investigation.