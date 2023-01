At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Ave. and Centralia St.

Sky5 aerial footage showed a grey Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next to Town Cleaners, and then apparently backed out into the parking lot.

Los Angeles County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were on the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.