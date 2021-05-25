Car slams into Pasadena Cheesecake Factory after two-vehicle crash; driver injured

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A car careened into the storefront of the Cheesecake Factory in Old Town Pasadena on Tuesday morning after a collision in an intersection.(Pasadena Fire Department )

A car careened into the storefront of the Cheesecake Factory in Old Town Pasadena on Tuesday morning after a collision in an intersection.(Pasadena Fire Department )

A car smashed through the storefront window of the Cheesecake Factory in Old Town Pasadena on Tuesday morning after a collision at a nearby intersection, authorities said.

The two-car crash near Fair Oaks Avenue and Colorado Boulevard sent a sedan careening into the storefront of the restaurant at 6 a.m., causing structural damage to the building, said Pasadena police Lt. Bill Grisafe.

A photo taken by the Pasadena Fire Department showed the rear of a dark-colored vehicle thrust into the front of the building, with a window frame and the eatery’s front door hanging askew and shattered glass littering the sidewalk. The car’s undercarriage was perched atop a low wall and its back wheel was lifted off the ground. The driver’s side front and rear doors were crushed, and a nearby lamp post appeared to have been damaged by the impact.

The female driver of the car that rammed into the storefront was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said, and the female driver of the other car was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News