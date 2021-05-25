Car slams into Pasadena Cheesecake Factory after two-vehicle crash; driver injured

A car careened into the storefront of the Cheesecake Factory in Old Town Pasadena on Tuesday morning after a collision in an intersection.(Pasadena Fire Department )

A car smashed through the storefront window of the Cheesecake Factory in Old Town Pasadena on Tuesday morning after a collision at a nearby intersection, authorities said.

The two-car crash near Fair Oaks Avenue and Colorado Boulevard sent a sedan careening into the storefront of the restaurant at 6 a.m., causing structural damage to the building, said Pasadena police Lt. Bill Grisafe.

A photo taken by the Pasadena Fire Department showed the rear of a dark-colored vehicle thrust into the front of the building, with a window frame and the eatery’s front door hanging askew and shattered glass littering the sidewalk. The car’s undercarriage was perched atop a low wall and its back wheel was lifted off the ground. The driver’s side front and rear doors were crushed, and a nearby lamp post appeared to have been damaged by the impact.

The female driver of the car that rammed into the storefront was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said, and the female driver of the other car was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

