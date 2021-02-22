Car slams into power poles in Arcadia, killing driver and injuring passengers

Local news

An investigation is underway into what caused a car to slam into two power poles in Arcadia Sunday night. The driver was killed in the crash and two passengers were injured.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 22, 2021.

