A Long Beach man was arrested after two vehicles engaged in a road rage-fueled car-to-car gunfight Sunday morning, leading to a woman being shot multiple times and a pickup truck careening into a house.

Police initially responded to what they thought was just a crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. near East 7th Street and Park Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found bullet casings and other evidence of a shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined that the occupants of two vehicles opened fire on each other after a road rage incident.

One of the vehicles then struck a white pickup truck, which was then sent careening into the home, police said.

Footage from the scene shows firefighters removing the truck from the house, leaving an enormous gap in the house’s wall.

A refrigerator was also visibly damaged, and firefighters used wooden beams to bolster the home’s ceiling.

Footage also showed what appeared to be a dark gray Dodge sedan, which is believed to have been one of the two cars involved in the exchange of gunfire.

Firefighters worked to remove a pickup that had smashed into a Long Beach home on Aug. 28, 2022. (LLN)

The pickup sustained major front-end damage after it hit a Long Beach home on Aug. 28, 2022. (LLN)

Firefighters braced a Long Beach home after it was struck by a pickup on Aug. 28, 2022. (LLN)

A gray Dodge was also damaged in the Long Beach car-to-car gunfight on Aug. 28, 2022. (LLN)

Though the people in both cars involved in the shooting fled the scene, a female shooting victim was found at a local hospital.

Police determined that the woman was in the car that crashed into the pickup truck, as were two others at the hospital.

The woman sustained wounds to her upper and lower body, while her two companions suffered other injuries related to the crash, police said. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

One of those companions, 48-year-old Jean Claude Lewis of Long Beach, was driving the vehicle and had fired his weapon at the other car, police said, adding that they seized a firearm from him.

Lewis was arrested on one count of carrying a loaded firearm and another count of driving with a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

The other driver, a man, remains at large, police said. The investigation is ongoing.