Police are searching for a suspect involved in a pair of car-to-car shootings overnight that closed the 60 freeway in Diamond Bar and left a man dead in Costa Mesa.

The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. in Diamond Bar when someone opened fire on a pickup truck near Diamond Bar Boulevard.

The driver pulled over with his family and called authorities.

Authorities investigate a possible shooting in Diamond Bar on Aug. 1, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

A bullet hole was found on the pickup truck and officials eventually closed a portion of the 60 Freeway to look for further evidence.

No one was injured in the incident but investigators say the shooter then followed a white car all the way to Costa Mesa where another car-to-car shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Costa Mesa on Aug. 2, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Detectives say the suspect’s vehicle pulled up and started shooting through the windows.

Two of the three people inside the white vehicle were struck by the gunfire, including a man in a rear passenger seat who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in the front passenger seat was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities have not identified any of the victims.

A woman who was driving the vehicle was not injured.

It was unclear what prompted the shootings or if the victims were targeted.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or a Dodge Durango.