Police are searching for a suspect involved in a pair of car-to-car shootings overnight that closed the 60 freeway in Diamond Bar and left a man dead in Costa Mesa.
The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. in Diamond Bar when someone opened fire on a pickup truck near Diamond Bar Boulevard.
The driver pulled over with his family and called authorities.
A bullet hole was found on the pickup truck and officials eventually closed a portion of the 60 Freeway to look for further evidence.
No one was injured in the incident but investigators say the shooter then followed a white car all the way to Costa Mesa where another car-to-car shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m.
Detectives say the suspect’s vehicle pulled up and started shooting through the windows.
Two of the three people inside the white vehicle were struck by the gunfire, including a man in a rear passenger seat who was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman in the front passenger seat was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
Authorities have not identified any of the victims.
A woman who was driving the vehicle was not injured.
It was unclear what prompted the shootings or if the victims were targeted.
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee or a Dodge Durango.