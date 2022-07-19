A man was hospitalized after being shot in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles by a driver in another vehicle Monday night.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th streets.

Arriving officers found a man in his 40s who had apparently been shot by someone driving a passing vehicle, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The victim told police he had been in a verbal dispute with the driver prior to the shooting.

The shooter was described as a man in his 20s who fled in a sedan. He is being sought by police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. Video did show the victim was conscious and talking after the shooting.