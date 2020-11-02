Caravan of Trump supporters disrupted some voters in Temecula: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Trump supporters rally Sunday at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula, a voting location where some voters complained of intimidation.(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

A massive caravan of President Trump supporters paraded for 60 miles through Riverside County on Sunday afternoon before converging on a large Temecula sports park, snarling traffic and upsetting some voters, officials there said.

The winding caravan of pickup trucks and other vehicles adorned with pro-Trump signs and American flags began at a Riverside restaurant and sped west along the 91 Freeway and then south on Interstate 15. They had been organized under a Twitter hashtag associated with similar events in other states.

The destination was the Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula, a sprawling community center with soccer fields, a skate park and a voting location. An estimated crowd of roughly 4,000 people crowded the facility about 2 p.m., officials said.

Capt. Zach Hall with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said his officers made no arrests but did field a few complaints from intimidated voters — and scrambled to unwind a massive traffic jam in an area where officials weren’t prepared for so many vehicles at once.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.