Caravan of Trump supporters disrupted some voters in Temecula: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Trump supporters rally Sunday at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula, a voting location where some voters complained of intimidation.(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Trump supporters rally Sunday at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula, a voting location where some voters complained of intimidation.(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

A massive caravan of President Trump supporters paraded for 60 miles through Riverside County on Sunday afternoon before converging on a large Temecula sports park, snarling traffic and upsetting some voters, officials there said.

The winding caravan of pickup trucks and other vehicles adorned with pro-Trump signs and American flags began at a Riverside restaurant and sped west along the 91 Freeway and then south on Interstate 15. They had been organized under a Twitter hashtag associated with similar events in other states.

The destination was the Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula, a sprawling community center with soccer fields, a skate park and a voting location. An estimated crowd of roughly 4,000 people crowded the facility about 2 p.m., officials said.

Capt. Zach Hall with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said his officers made no arrests but did field a few complaints from intimidated voters — and scrambled to unwind a massive traffic jam in an area where officials weren’t prepared for so many vehicles at once.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA Election Guide

More election coverage

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter