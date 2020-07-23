Cardboard cutouts of fans fill Dodger Stadium seats on opening day

The Boys in Blue will open the 2020 season with a game against the San Francisco Giants around 7 p.m. Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Cardboard cutouts of fans filled the stadium ahead of the game, many dressed in blue and some photographed with Dodger Dogs and other props.

The Dodgers announced last week that they are selling cardboard cutouts with fans’ photos, each costing either $299 for the Dugout Club and the new Pavilion Home Run Seats, or $149 for the Loge and Field levels.

Over 4,500 fan cut-outs have been sold so far, the team said Wednesday.

For $149, fans can also get a cutout of their dogs in Loge sections 143 and 145, the Dodgers announced in a news release Wednesday.

Eric Spillman reports from Dodger Stadium for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 23, 2020.