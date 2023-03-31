It looks like the B in Cardi B stands for “Baby Shark.”

The former former “Love & Hip Hop” star is part of the voice cast for the upcoming “Baby Shark” film.

This project is also a family affair.

Husband Offset and their children Kulture and Wave will also offer their voices for the animated movie of the viral sensation.

Cardi is Sharkie B, Offset is Off-Shark, Kulture is Kulture Sharkie and Wave is Wavey Shark.

“Baby Shark’s Big Movie!” will be the first feature-length spin-off of the Nickelodeon series, “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”

Other big names offering their voices for the film are Lance Bass, ENHYPEN, Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman

The movie is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this year.