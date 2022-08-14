A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon.

The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene after the crash.

The vehicle ended up almost entirely inside the building, with only its trunk hanging out by the time it came to a stop.

It’s unclear what happened to the other car, and the conditions of those involved in the crash is unknown.