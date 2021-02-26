Caretaker, 33, arrested on suspicion of raping 87-year-old woman with dementia at Santa Ana senior living facility

A 33-year-old caretaker suspected of raping an 87-year-old woman with dementia at a senior living facility in Santa Ana has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Juan Sandoval is seen in a photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department.

The sexual assault was reported at the Sunflower Gardens Senior Living Facility shortly after 12:35 p.m. Thursday, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

Earlier that day, the suspect, Juan Sandoval of Orange, had allegedly grabbed the victim while she was in a hallway and then sexually assaulted her in a bedroom. The assault was interrupted when another caretaker walked by the room — which still had its door open — and observed what was happening, police said.

Sandoval then got dressed and left the bedroom while the witness went to a supervisor to report the incident, according to the release.

Police arrested Sandoval at the facility, where he was still working when they arrived at the scene.

He was booked at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of rape, elder abuse and kidnapping with intent to commit rape, and is behind held on $1 million.

Detectives interviewed over 40 residents at the facility but did not find any other victims, according to police. They said all of the residents living there “have some form of Dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.”

Sandoval had worked at the facility for three years, according to detectives.

Investigators are looking for any other potential victims and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Corona by calling 714-245-8343 or emailing GCorona@santa-ana.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Orange County Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-855-847-6227.