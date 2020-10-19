Caretaker arrested on suspicion of raping ‘severely disabled’ woman in Anaheim facility

Raul Salgadocastro is shown in a photo released by the Anaheim Police Department on Oct. 19, 2020.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman described as being “severely disabled” who was under his care in Anaheim, police said.

It is unclear exactly when the assault took place, but Anaheim police said a cellphone that belonged to suspect Raul Salgadocastro was found and contained a video of the suspected assault.

The 45-year-old victim, who is non-communicative, lives in an Anaheim facility and had been under Salgadocastro’s care for nearly 20 years, police said.

Authorities believe the assault occurred at the facility.

Salgadocastro, 40, of Anaheim, works as a caretaker for several facilities in Orange County, and officials asked anyone with information about his activities to call Detective J. Carney at 714-765-1697.