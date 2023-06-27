A person was arrested after two women were found dead in a Diamond Bar senior assisted living facility on June 24, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

A live-in caretaker at a Diamond Bar assisted living center has been charged with murder in the deaths of two elderly women entrusted to his care.

On Tuesday, Jianchun Li, 40, was formally charged in connection with murder for the deaths of the two women, who were found dead inside the “Happy Home Care For Elderly” facility on 23800 block of Sapphire Canyon Road in Diamond Bar.

Li worked at the facility as a live-in caretaker, officials said at the time of his arrest on Saturday. Neighbors told KTLA that as many as six people lived on the property.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has identified the victims as Monica Moon Lee, 75, and Hee Sook Park, 83. Investigators believe Li killed the two elderly women, although a motive remains unclear.

“The tragic and brutal murders of these two elderly women at Happy Home Care are a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and scrutiny in our care facilities,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said, adding that Li was responsible for their care.

Li was formally charged on Tuesday, but will appear in court for his arraignment Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Pomona.

“We must ensure that all caretakers are held accountable for their actions. Our hearts go out to the families of these victims and we will work tirelessly to bring them the justice they deserve,” Gascón said.

The homicide case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.