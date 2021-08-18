Cargo ships spend days off San Pedro coast amid rising wait times to enter Port of L.A.

Wait time of incoming ships at the Port of Los Angeles have been steadily increasing, with some hanging off the San Pedro coast for multiple days before they’re allowed to enter.
Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Aug. 18, 2021.
