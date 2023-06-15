A suspected carjacker was arrested following a high-speed pursuit through Fullerton on Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Deshawn Ricks, 33, a Fresno resident, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to police, the female victim was sitting inside her SUV in a downtown Fullerton parking structure when Ricks approached her. He opened her car door and ordered her out of the car.

When the woman refused, Ricks allegedly placed his hands on her while threatening to stab her with a metal object, which the woman described as a “shank.”

The woman was able to grab her purse from the car before Ricks sped away. Fullerton police officers later spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to pull Ricks over but he did not stop, leading officers on a pursuit.

During the chase, Ricks traveled at high speeds while dangerously weaving through surface streets. He drove into oncoming traffic, sped through red lights and struck a police vehicle during the pursuit.

At one point, Ricks lost control of the SUV before being struck by a patrol car. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and began fleeing on foot before officers took him down.

While searching the stolen SUV, police found a pointed, serrated metal stake object around 12 inches long sitting on the passenger seat.

Ricks was arrested and charged in a federal criminal complaint with carjacking. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in federal prison.