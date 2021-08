The Carnival Panorama will set sail from Long Beach Saturday, marking the first cruise ship departure from California after a 17-month hiatus.

The cruise shop will depart at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Carnival Cruise Line has recently announced new COVID-19 safety precautions, including asking all guests to wear masks in certain indoor areas and adding a pre-cruise testing requirement for all guests.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 21, 2021.