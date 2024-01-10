Pete Carroll, head coach of the Seattle Seahawks and former coach of the USC Trojans, will no longer serve as coach of the NFL team, though he plans to remain in some role.

Jody Allen, chair of the Seahawks, made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that the coach and team “amicably agreed” that Carroll’s “role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor.”

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community,” the statement said. “His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.”

In addition to his Super Bowl win and another appearance in the NFL championship game, Carroll coached USC from 2001 to 2009, winning national championships in 2003 and 2004 and winning the Rose Bowl four times.