The dangerous driving conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary caused multiple drivers on a section of the 5 Freeway in Castaic to lose control of their vehicles and, in some cases, crash.
As the drivers sped down the northbound 5 Freeway near Hasley Canyon, video shows the slippery conditions take over as vehicles begin to sway back and forth at high speeds, some coming very close to crashing into a nearby motorist.
Several cars can be seen on the shoulder of the roadway, with at least one of those vehicles caught on camera getting struck by a driver as they lost control of their vehicle.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during any of the incidents.