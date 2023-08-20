The dangerous driving conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary caused multiple drivers on a section of the 5 Freeway in Castaic to lose control of their vehicles and, in some cases, crash.

As the drivers sped down the northbound 5 Freeway near Hasley Canyon, video shows the slippery conditions take over as vehicles begin to sway back and forth at high speeds, some coming very close to crashing into a nearby motorist.

Video captured cars spinning out of control during wet conditions on the 5 Freeway on Aug. 20, 2023. (RMG News)

Several cars can be seen on the shoulder of the roadway, with at least one of those vehicles caught on camera getting struck by a driver as they lost control of their vehicle.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during any of the incidents.