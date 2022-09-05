Cars are towed from the scene of a reported street race in Pomona on Sept. 4, 2022. (KeyNewsTV)

Several cars were towed and multiple people were detained after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of street racing in Pomona late Sunday night.

Officers found multiple vehicles allegedly involved in racing when they arrived at Pomona Boulevard near the 71 Freeway around 11:42 p.m., a spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed around 20 people being detained by officers who were investigating the incident.

The CHP also called tow trucks to the location.

Video showed multiple vehicles being towed from the area.

It was unclear if any of the detained individuals had been arrested.