Carson man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting 52-year-old man in Torrance

Homicide suspect Steven Stewart, 45, of Carson appears in a photo released by the Torrance Police Dept. on Nov. 19, 2020.

Police arrested a 45-year-old Carson man on suspicion of fatally shooting a 52-year-old man in Torrance earlier this month, authorities said Thursday.

Steven Stewart is accused of shooting Damon Toregano to death on Nov. 8, when officers found Toregano suffering from gunshot wounds after responding to the 3700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to police.

They found the wounded body of Toregano, a resident of Carson, after responding just before 11 p.m., police said. First responders treated Toregano but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Nov. 13, Torrance police found and arrested Stewart, authorities said.

The two men knew each other, and Stewart allegedly killed Toregano following some sort of dispute, according to police. Authorities have described the killing as an isolated act of violence.

Police have not released any other details about what led up to the shooting or a suspected motive.

Investigators have presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges including murder and felon in possession of a firearm.