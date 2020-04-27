Carson offering free COVID-19 testing to all residents

The city of Carson is offering free COVID-19 testing for all residents, including those who may be asymptomatic carriers, at a new drive-thru testing center beginning Monday.

The FDA approved tests will be available to anyone in Southern California, but Carson residents will get priority, the city’s Mayor Albert Robles told KTLA.

Registration and appointments must be made online at ushealthfairs.org/carson-testing.

Residents who are confirmed for a testing time and date will be given a registration number, which will be required at the testing site located at 801 E. Carson St.

A valid ID or utility bill will also be needed to prove residence, a news release stated.

Clients will be able to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the test and should receive results in 24 to 36 hours.

Walk-up testing is also available for clients with appointments, the news release stated.

Residents aged 65 and older who are unable to get to the drive-thru can call 310-952-1719 to set up an in-home appointment, Robles said.

The city of Carson has one of the highest numbers of positive tests in all of Los Angeles County with 211 as of Sunday.

Robles will be dedicating the new drive-thru test center during a 10 a.m. news conference.