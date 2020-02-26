Carson refinery catches fire

Authorities were responding to a structure fire at a refinery in Carson Tuesday evening.

Massive flames could be seen burning the Marathon Petroleum Corporation refinery located at South Main Street and East Sepulveda Boulevard.

The fire sparked around 10:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Residence in the area said they heard a loud explosion.

All lanes on the Interstate 405 at Wilmington Avenue were shut down around 11 p.m. due to the fire but were reopened about an hour later, according to California Highway Patrol.

It is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day, according to the company’s website. It manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel, along with distillates, petroleum coke, anode-grade coke, chemical-grade propylene, fuel-grade coke, heavy fuel oil and propane, the website says.

Authorities could not immediately confirm what sparked the fire.

Check back for updates to this developing story.