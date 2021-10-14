After 11 days of foul smell, Carson residents begin seeing brown water

After 11 days of dealing with an overwhelming stench, Carson residents are also struggling with discolored, foul-smelling water coming from their faucets.

“It’s just like bloop, bloop, nasty big brown bubbles,” Carson resident Sharronn Thompson said Thursday.

City Councilman Jawane Hilton says the odor — like hydrogen sulfide or rotten eggs — has been traced to the Dominguez Channel near the 405 Freeway and Avalon Boulevard.

The city, county and the South Coast Air Quality Management District are investigating.

“We don’t know exactly what it is that’s coming from the Dominguez Channel,” Hilton said. “That’s what puts people on edge.”

On Thursday, dozens gathered at Carson City Hall to protest the odor, which the demonstrators say is making them sick.

“My nose is burning, my eyes are burning, itching. It’s pretty pungent,” said Carson resident and protester Monique Alvarez.

The AQMD says it is doing regular testing to determine the cause and any potential health effects, but some in Carson say that’s not enough.

“We’re scared. We want answers. I feel like I’m a hostage in my own home … I want the city to answer for this,” Thompson said. “This is unacceptable.”

The stench has been declared a public nuisance by the Carson City Council, and Hilton said the council has approved $100,000 in emergency funds for resident assistance, including paying for hotel rooms, relocation, visits to the doctor and more.

City leaders are also asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency.