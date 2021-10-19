Carson residents urged to avoid outdoor exercise amid ongoing foul odor

A view of the Dominguez Channel from Avalon Boulevard. A foul odor is emanating from the channel and public health officials are advising Carson residents to avoid prolonged outdoor activities between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

After more than two weeks of breathing noxious fumes that can cause headaches and nausea, Carson-area residents are now being advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exercise at night and in the early morning.

The amount of hydrogen sulfide gas emanating from decaying vegetation and marine life in the Dominguez Channel has exceeded state nuisance thresholds in some locations but is not considered “imminently dangerous,” Los Angeles County public health officials said Tuesday.

Still, they recommended that people avoid prolonged outdoor activities between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. and whenever the smell, which has been likened to rotten eggs, vomit and farts, is particularly strong.

Businesses where the odor is strong should run air conditioners for several hours before workers show up, they said.

