Man fatally wounded in Carson shooting: Sheriff’s Department

A man was fatally shot in Carson Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The shooting occurred in the 21600 block of South Figueroa Street at about 4:40 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visit lacrimestoppers.org.