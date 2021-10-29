Man fatally wounded in Carson shooting: Sheriff’s Department

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man was fatally shot in Carson Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The shooting occurred in the 21600 block of South Figueroa Street at about 4:40 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News